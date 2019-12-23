 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Amnesia Haze (CBD)

by Black Tie CBD

About this product

The Amnesia Haze is one of Black Tie's top selling strains. This strain carries a strong lemon-citrus aroma and flavor that is similar to the traditional "train wreck" cannabis strain. Testing at nearly 20% CBD with just .13% THC Delta-9 , the effects of this strain have been reported to be energetic.

rosep123

This is good strain for the morning nice uplifting effects

Apow123

I tried some amnesia haze prerolls they are good tasting and smelling CBD flower

Tegridyhemp

Absolutely loved this super cbd flower. I was not sure what to think of hemp flower but with this potent cbd content the effects are absolutely euphoric and uplifting as well. Truly a whole new way to medicate and thrust life forward thank you black tie

About this brand

Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon's Umpqua River Valley. It's not just a job to us, it's a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.