Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Amnesia Haze is one of Black Tie's top selling strains. This strain carries a strong lemon-citrus aroma and flavor that is similar to the traditional "train wreck" cannabis strain. Testing at nearly 20% CBD with just .13% THC Delta-9 , the effects of this strain have been reported to be energetic.
on December 23rd, 2019
This is good strain for the morning nice uplifting effects
on December 18th, 2019
I tried some amnesia haze prerolls they are good tasting and smelling CBD flower
on November 11th, 2019
Absolutely loved this super cbd flower. I was not sure what to think of hemp flower but with this potent cbd content the effects are absolutely euphoric and uplifting as well. Truly a whole new way to medicate and thrust life forward thank you black tie