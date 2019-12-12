Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Black Tie's industrial hemp flower is Oregon’s finest hemp flower. Grown 100% pesticide free. You'll enjoy the aroma and taste, while receiving the benefit of a high cannabidiol content (CBD %). All of our flowers are below the legal limit of .3% THC delta-9. BlueBerry Pie- 22.64% Total CBD
on December 12th, 2019
Very relaxing strain, nice smoke. Will be getting this one again.
on November 10th, 2019
Blueberrypie is super sticky perfect strain for after work makes me feel relaxed relaxed
on November 10th, 2019
Some tasty Blueberry Pie! Definitely is one of my favorite strains. I will say it’s a night time strain as it seems to be that way for many many people.. but for me I smoke it during the day and it doesn’t necessarily knock me out it just relaxes the heck out of me! Smoking this before bedtime though does give me a nice nights sleep. I usually use my vape for hemp flowers and this one does remind me a lot of blueberry pie. Sometimes gives me the munchies after smoking just because I can picture blueberry pie in my head as I smoke! I can’t express my love for this company as they always are bringing new products to the table! And well they just have the fastest shipping, great customer service, and all their social media sites are always informative and helpful! A lot of fellow customers are friendly and well I think they are starting the new revolution of hemp! They are going farther than any other company! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥