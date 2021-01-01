About this product

BubbleGum - a well-balanced Sativa dominant hybrid strain consisting of 60% Sativa genetics and 40% Indica genetics. The strain offers flowers high CBD with small amounts of THC. The balanced nature of Bubble Gum results in a comfortable feeling, consisting of a cerebral sensation that is augmented by a relaxing and gentle body effect. The Indica elements of this smoke induce a slight couch lock and are very calming. This strain can also help with sleep when used at the right time. The sativa aspects of the feeling derived from Bubble Gum invoke a feeling that is mildly uplifting, thought provoking and quite meditative. Density: Medium to High Smell Profile: The smell released when burning Bubble Gum flowers is multilayered and sugary sweet, featuring scents of spearmint, basil, thyme, grapefruit, strawberry, nectar, and flowers. This combination of scent and taste makes Bubble Gum a great pick for the cannabis connoisseur looking for an incredible CBD flower. Taste Profile: Bubble Gum presents a complex taste as the smoke from a joint or bong rolls over the tongue. This sensation is defined by tones of bubblegum, fruit, spice, sweetness, and an earthy cannabis taste and finishes with a “bubble yum” after-taste. Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Afternoon Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 22.24% Total CBD - 17.52% THC (Delta9) - 0.18%