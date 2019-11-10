Aldogranados1124
Super frosty small dense buds similar effects to blueberry pie but not as strong, definitely a after work strain. Very very frosty and tastey.
If you like Black Tie BubbleGum, you’ll love this batch of BubbleGum Special Reserve. This indoor version of Black Tie Bubblegum is light green, dense, and smells amazing. Dried then cured for 2 months, the buds are perfectly manicured and ready for your enjoyment. There are notable levels of many cannabinoids present in the Special Reserve including: 22.51% CBDA, .71% CBD, .08% CBC, .09% CBG, and .86% THCA! Total Potential Decarboxylated CBD - 20.45%
I only got a g it smells,taste,looks good. just the buds were really tiny like 7 little pieces for a g instead of just one nug.
Sticky icky bubble gum! This is in my top 3 favorite strains from Black Tie CBD.. wait what am I talking about? This is in my top 3 favorite strains of all hemp!! My friends claim they don’t taste the bubble gum, or smell it but I believe strongly I get a bubble gum taste and smell! I use this all day long to help with my anxiety and pain and well it does its job wonderfully!! This is very close behind Jack Indoor and Blueberry Pie! It’s hard to rate which one I like the most though! Keep up the good work Black Tie CBD! You guys are killin the game for sure! If you haven’t tried this company you are missing out!!
An 80% indica strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.