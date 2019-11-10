ZachAF711 on November 10th, 2019

Sticky icky bubble gum! This is in my top 3 favorite strains from Black Tie CBD.. wait what am I talking about? This is in my top 3 favorite strains of all hemp!! My friends claim they don’t taste the bubble gum, or smell it but I believe strongly I get a bubble gum taste and smell! I use this all day long to help with my anxiety and pain and well it does its job wonderfully!! This is very close behind Jack Indoor and Blueberry Pie! It’s hard to rate which one I like the most though! Keep up the good work Black Tie CBD! You guys are killin the game for sure! If you haven’t tried this company you are missing out!!