ZachAF711 on November 10th, 2019

I’ve only tried this strain once or twice, but it was definitely a good strain to wake up with! I enjoyed it with my coffee and found myself cleaning my whole entire work place! Very motivating, and makes me want to get up off my ass and do something! Don’t believe me? Try for yourself! If you like candy this may be hard to not smoke your whole bag in one sitting 😁