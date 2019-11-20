 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Candyland (CBD)

by Black Tie CBD

Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower Candyland (CBD)
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower Candyland (CBD)

$9.00MSRP

Black Tie's industrial hemp flower is Oregon’s finest hemp flower. Grown 100% pesticide free. You'll enjoy the aroma and taste, while receiving the benefit of a high cannabidiol content (CBD %). All of our flowers are below the legal limit of .3% THC delta-9. Candyland- 22.49% Total CBD

27 customer reviews

5.027

Apow123

This strain is awesome taste just like candy

ZachAF711

I’ve only tried this strain once or twice, but it was definitely a good strain to wake up with! I enjoyed it with my coffee and found myself cleaning my whole entire work place! Very motivating, and makes me want to get up off my ass and do something! Don’t believe me? Try for yourself! If you like candy this may be hard to not smoke your whole bag in one sitting 😁

Givemedat

You havnt tried this strain give it a try. Glad it's back in stock

About this brand

Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.