Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Black Tie's industrial hemp flower is Oregon’s finest hemp flower. Grown 100% pesticide free. You'll enjoy the aroma and taste, while receiving the benefit of a high cannabidiol content (CBD %). All of our flowers are below the legal limit of .3% THC delta-9. Candyland- 22.49% Total CBD
on November 20th, 2019
This strain is awesome taste just like candy
on November 10th, 2019
I’ve only tried this strain once or twice, but it was definitely a good strain to wake up with! I enjoyed it with my coffee and found myself cleaning my whole entire work place! Very motivating, and makes me want to get up off my ass and do something! Don’t believe me? Try for yourself! If you like candy this may be hard to not smoke your whole bag in one sitting 😁
on November 10th, 2019
You havnt tried this strain give it a try. Glad it's back in stock