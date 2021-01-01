About this product

CANDYLAND﻿ - Bred from a Sativa-dominant strain that is a cross between the infamous Grand Daddy Purple strain (aka Grand Daddy Purps) and a Bay Area Platinum Cookies strain, then bred with industrial hemp. The buds are medium to large in size and dense with a medium shade of green and hints of purple throughout. Its trichomes are plentiful making the bud look frosty like a sugar cookie. The terpene hairs are a dark orange and yellow giving the bud an interesting coloration. Its effects lean towards it's Sativa properties making it a mentally stimulating strain with little body effects when smoked in smaller doses. The strain is great for social functions or creative activities - anything where your brain must be active and engaged. Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Morning Density: Medium to High Primary Terpenes: B-Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Guaiol Primary Aromas: Cinnamon, Pine, Flower, Orange Smell Profile: Pine and cannabis smell with hints of sweets and spices. Taste Profile: When smoking this strain expect a very earthy flavor with hints of sweets and spices. Its effects lean towards it's Sativa properties making it a mentally stimulating strain with minimal body effects when smoked in smaller doses. Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 17.623% Total CBD - 14.547% THC (Delta 9) - 0.129%