H4ppy on October 15th, 2019

Wow! These are great. Very relaxing. Smooth and helped anxiety and inflammation. It had a very nice smell before lighting the PRJ, which is hard to find these days. Nice packaging and containers. Something cool to keep for later usage. I would highly recommend CBG PRJ's. I give Black Tie CBD props for this one, and share to the world to buy them before it's gone :)