24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Each joint contains 750mg of CBG CBG is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid typically most abundant in low-THC and high-CBD cannabis strains, including hemp. Black Tie has managed to breed CBG dominant hemp strains. Like THC, CBG reacts with the cannabinoid receptors in the brain. CBG has been shown to fight inflammation, pain, nausea and works to slow the proliferation of cancer cells. Research proves it also significantly reduces intraocular eye pressure caused by glaucoma. Strains high in CBG will be beneficial treating conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, and cancer.
on December 31st, 2019
I tried The jack it had a skunky smell and I tried amnesia Haze it has a nice lemon taste
on November 6th, 2019
Review on OJ. Had that stank, lol. Relaxing. Good look to it. Relieved joint pain. Put mind at ease, while still getting through the day.
on October 15th, 2019
Wow! These are great. Very relaxing. Smooth and helped anxiety and inflammation. It had a very nice smell before lighting the PRJ, which is hard to find these days. Nice packaging and containers. Something cool to keep for later usage. I would highly recommend CBG PRJ's. I give Black Tie CBD props for this one, and share to the world to buy them before it's gone :)