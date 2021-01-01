Caramel OG (INDOOR) Hemp Flower
Caramel OG (INDOOR) – This beautiful, bright green, hybrid strain is a delight to smoke. The buds are medium-sized frosty pieces of savory caramel sweetness. The buds have a caramel sweet smell and correlating taste. The smoke is light and pleasurable providing a caramel taste with hints of hazelnut.
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.
