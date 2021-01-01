About this product

CBD Asteroids (Moon Rocks) - This batch was made using the Purple Haze hemp flowers. We cover the buds in an "Iso-Glue"- made with 99%+ CBD Isolate then liberally coat them with BlueBerry Pie Kief resulting in a potent and tasty Moon Rock that will certainly put you in the right "head-space"! Preferred Time of Use: Evening Primary Terpenes: B_Nerolidol, B-Caryophellyne, B-Myrcene Total CBD - 58.391% THC (Delta 9) - .145% Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 60.556%