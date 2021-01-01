 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. CBD ASTEROIDS (Moon Rocks) Hemp Flower 1 Gram

CBD ASTEROIDS (Moon Rocks) Hemp Flower 1 Gram

by Black Tie CBD

Write a review
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower CBD ASTEROIDS (Moon Rocks) Hemp Flower 1 Gram
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower CBD ASTEROIDS (Moon Rocks) Hemp Flower 1 Gram

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

CBD Asteroids (Moon Rocks) - This batch was made using the Purple Haze hemp flowers. We cover the buds in an "Iso-Glue"- made with 99%+ CBD Isolate then liberally coat them with BlueBerry Pie Kief resulting in a potent and tasty Moon Rock that will certainly put you in the right "head-space"! Preferred Time of Use: Evening Primary Terpenes: B_Nerolidol, B-Caryophellyne, B-Myrcene Total CBD - 58.391% THC (Delta 9) - .145% Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 60.556%

About this brand

Black Tie CBD Logo
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review