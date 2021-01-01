 Loading…

CBD / CBG / THC Δ-8 Vape Cartridge (830mg)

by Black Tie CBD

About this product

CBD / CBG / THC Δ-8 Vape Cartridge – Delivering the Entourage Effect, the "Ultimate Trifecta" Cartridges contain premium CO2 extracted CBD Distillate, CBG Hemp Extract, and Legal THC Delta-8 Distillate! The combination of cannabinoids such as THC, CBD, and CBG have proven to provide greater effects than that of a single cannabinoid alone. This uniquely flavored cartridge is highly effective. The natural flavor is semi-sweet with a caramel undertone. Please enjoy in moderation until you become familiar with the potency. Caution is advised. Available Sizes: .5mL , 1mL Available Flavors: BubbleGum OG, Gelato Cake, Grape Ape, Jack Herer (Lemon), RuntZ, Sour Pebbles, Original Hemp, and Wedding Cake *More Flavors Coming Soon Total CBG: 23.06% Total CBD: 27.52% Total THC (Δ-8): 32.73% Other Cannabinoids: 3.3% Total Cannabinoids per gram: 83.31% or 833mg per Gram!!

About this brand

Black Tie CBD Logo
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

