  5. CBD/CBG Vape Cartridge (613mg) BlueBerry Pie

CBD/CBG Vape Cartridge (613mg) BlueBerry Pie

by Black Tie CBD

Black Tie's "True Full Spectrum" CBD/CBG vape cartridges contain our premium, Co2 extracted Liquid Distillate containing both CBD and CBG within. Flavored with botanical, food-grade BlueBerry Pie Terpenes, this cartridge is not only effective but tastes great too. This oil is viscous enough to burn yet thick enough to last you a while. The taste is mild but the effects are strong! Available Sizes: 1mL Available Flavors: BlueBerry Pie Total CBD: 37.58% Total CBG: 21.81% Total CBC: 1.42% Total THC (Δ-9): .27% Total Cannabinoids per gram: 61.34% or 613mg per gram!

Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

