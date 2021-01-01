About this product

Black Tie's "True Full Spectrum" CBD/CBG vape cartridges contain our premium, Co2 extracted Liquid Distillate containing both CBD and CBG within. Flavored with botanical, food-grade BlueBerry Pie Terpenes, this cartridge is not only effective but tastes great too. This oil is viscous enough to burn yet thick enough to last you a while. The taste is mild but the effects are strong! Available Sizes: 1mL Available Flavors: BlueBerry Pie Total CBD: 37.58% Total CBG: 21.81% Total CBC: 1.42% Total THC (Δ-9): .27% Total Cannabinoids per gram: 61.34% or 613mg per gram!