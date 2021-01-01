 Loading…

CBD KIEF

CBD KIEF
About this product

Ever wonder what those tiny, sticky crystals are that cover cannabis flower? Well it is known as Trichomes or Kief. Black Tie CBD Kief is derived from the resin glands of our premium hemp flowers, which contain terpenes and cannabinoids. Black Tie's CBD Kief contains a high amount of of the terpene Nerolidol which is associated with floral aromas such as apples, and rose. Nerolidol is believed to produce sedating effects, and is being investigated for providing known medical benefits such as: Anti-parasitic, Anti-fungal, and Antimicrobial. Available in 9 different strains!! Apple Strudel - ***Full Lab Results Available Here!*** Bleu Cheese - ***Full Lab Results Available Here*** BlueBerry Pie - ***Full Lab Results Available Here*** Bubba Kush - ***Full Lab Results Available Here*** BubbleGum - ***Full Lab Results Available Here!*** Candyland - ***Full Lab Results Available Here!*** Mothership - ***Full Lab Results Available Here!*** Orange Cookies - ***Full Lab Results available here!*** Purple Haze - ***Full Lab Results available here!***

About this brand

Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

