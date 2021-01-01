 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. CBD / THC Delta-8 DAB WAX 1 Gram - Cherry Pie

CBD / THC Delta-8 DAB WAX 1 Gram - Cherry Pie

by Black Tie CBD

Write a review
Black Tie CBD Concentrates Terpenes CBD / THC Delta-8 DAB WAX 1 Gram - Cherry Pie
Black Tie CBD Concentrates Terpenes CBD / THC Delta-8 DAB WAX 1 Gram - Cherry Pie

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

At Black Tie CBD, we offer CBD / THC Delta-8 dab wax for those looking to gain the effects of a smokable, legal combination of THC and CBD. With 99.1% total cannabinoids, our homegrown and homemade product is potent with high Delta-8 concentrate to give you the best effects of the dab wax. Order today! CBD / THC Delta-8 Dab Wax - With 99.1% Total Cannabinoids, this item is potent delicious! Easily applied to dab rigs, pens, or atop flowers in a bong or joint. This item is versatile and playable making it a smoker's delight. Flavored with organic terpenes, this product has a beautiful smell that literally leaps out of the container. The taste is bold and flavorful, yet very smooth. Cherry Pie - (Strain Derived - Sativa Dominant Hybrid) Sold in 1 gram units, or by 2 and Save! Total CBD: 81.12% Total THC Delta-8: 17.69% Total Cannabinoids: 99.1%

About this brand

Black Tie CBD Logo
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review