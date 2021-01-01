About this product

At Black Tie CBD, we offer CBD / THC Delta-8 dab wax for those looking to gain the effects of a smokable, legal combination of THC and CBD. With 99.1% total cannabinoids, our homegrown and homemade product is potent with high Delta-8 concentrate to give you the best effects of the dab wax. Order today! CBD / THC Delta-8 Dab Wax - With 99.1% Total Cannabinoids, this item is potent delicious! Easily applied to dab rigs, pens, or atop flowers in a bong or joint. This item is versatile and playable making it a smoker's delight. Flavored with organic terpenes, this product has a beautiful smell that literally leaps out of the container. The taste is bold and flavorful, yet very smooth. Cherry Pie - (Strain Derived - Sativa Dominant Hybrid) Sold in 1 gram units, or by 2 and Save! Total CBD: 81.12% Total THC Delta-8: 17.69% Total Cannabinoids: 99.1%