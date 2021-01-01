About this product

Chem Dawg - Is a legendary strain and has become a staple in the U.S. CBD market for its unique taste and upbeat, energetic effects. The medium-sized buds look slightly different from those of hybrid or pure Indica lineage with a mixture of lime-green and dark purple buds. The lime green leaves are covered in sticky white trichomes, lending buds a silver-white appearance. With the combination of their loose structure and resinous texture, buds of Chem Dawg are particularly difficult to break up by hand -customers preparing flowers for joints or pipes will have an easier time with a grinder. Customers may experience a sharpening of the senses and an increased hyper-awareness of their surroundings. This daytime strain becomes more productively cerebral and introspective in the right setting. Chem Dawg has been described as a very social strain, great for conversation with friends while being relaxed without any couch lock. Its ability to amplify sensory experiences also makes it particularly good for creative endeavors. Density: Medium Primary Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, b-Caryophyllene Smell Profile: Chem Dawg has a smell reminiscent of diesel fuel (which many say is the source of the “chem” in its name). The pungent flowers also give off odors of earthy musk and some pine. Taste Profile: Chem Dawg has smooth smoke that tastes sour and when inhaled. On the exhale, the smoke betrays its signature diesel taste with an ammonia-like tang that hits the top of the palate. Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / All Day Strain Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 17% Total CBD - 14.257% THC (Delta 9) - 0.23%