 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. CINDERELLA CBG Hemp Flower (INDOOR)

CINDERELLA CBG Hemp Flower (INDOOR)

by Black Tie CBD

Write a review
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower CINDERELLA CBG Hemp Flower (INDOOR)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

CINDERELLA (CBG) -This indoor Cannabigerol (CBG) dominant strain is visually stunning. Covered in white trichomes, the Cinderella has a frosty, dreamy appearance. A indica-hybrid strain which is great for relaxation. If you haven't tried a CBG dominant strain before, you are in for a treat.

About this brand

Black Tie CBD Logo
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review