Premium Rolling Papers

by Black Tie CBD

Black Tie CBD Smoking Rolling Papers Premium Rolling Papers

$2.99MSRP

About this product

Black Tie rolling papers are produced in France. Our papers are premium quality, slow burning papers. Crutches are included!! Cases closes with a magnetic clasp.

2 customer reviews

Apow123

Great rolling papers with tips a magnet to close them

H4ppy

5 stars!! These are amazing! Nice packaging, love the little magnets to close it, never seen that before. One of a kind! Fast shipping, great pricing! Amazing customer service! Will definitely be getting more of these for stocking stuffers!!! Thanks, Black Tie! You've done it again!!

About this brand

Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.