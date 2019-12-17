Empire $100 Bill Rolling Papers
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Black Tie rolling papers are produced in France. Our papers are premium quality, slow burning papers. Crutches are included!! Cases closes with a magnetic clasp.
on December 17th, 2019
Great rolling papers with tips a magnet to close them
on November 15th, 2019
5 stars!! These are amazing! Nice packaging, love the little magnets to close it, never seen that before. One of a kind! Fast shipping, great pricing! Amazing customer service! Will definitely be getting more of these for stocking stuffers!!! Thanks, Black Tie! You've done it again!!