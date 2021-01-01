 Loading…
Delta8 Infused Blanca Nova (CBD Moon Rocks)

by Black Tie CBD

Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower Delta8 Infused Blanca Nova (CBD Moon Rocks)

Blanca Nova (CBD Moon Rocks) - This Delta8 Infused batch was made using the Bubba Kush hemp flowers. We cover the buds in THC Delta8 Distillate (94%+ THC Delta8), then liberally coat them with CBD Isolate! The result is a potent and tasty Moon Rock that will certainly put you in the right "head-space"!!

Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

