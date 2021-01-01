Delta8 Infused CBD ASTEROIDS (Moon Rocks)
CBD Asteroids (Moon Rocks) - This Delta8 Infused batch was made using the Bubba Kush hemp flowers. We cover the buds in THC Delta-8 Distillate (94%+), then liberally coat them with BlueBerry Pie Kief resulting in a potent and tasty Moon Rock that will certainly put you in the right "head-space"!!
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.
