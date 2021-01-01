 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Delta8 Infused CBD ASTEROIDS (Moon Rocks)

Delta8 Infused CBD ASTEROIDS (Moon Rocks)

by Black Tie CBD

Write a review
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower Delta8 Infused CBD ASTEROIDS (Moon Rocks)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

CBD Asteroids (Moon Rocks) - This Delta8 Infused batch was made using the Bubba Kush hemp flowers. We cover the buds in THC Delta-8 Distillate (94%+), then liberally coat them with BlueBerry Pie Kief resulting in a potent and tasty Moon Rock that will certainly put you in the right "head-space"!!

About this brand

Black Tie CBD Logo
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review