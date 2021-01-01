About this product

Delta8 Infused Strawberry Kush – created by crossing Strawberry Kush cannabis, a hybrid strain derived from crossbreeding Strawberry Cough and OG, with an undisclosed hemp strain. The medium green buds contain dark orange hairs that are glistening in trichomes. The hand trimmed buds are beautifully manicured and have a medium to hard density. The scent is piney w/ kush and berry undertones. A smooth, light smoke provides a musky strawberry flavor with slight earthy and pine undertones. Little to no throat grab makes this strain very pleasurable. If looking to enhance the flavor and effects, this strain pairs well Banana Kush CBD Crystalline! Density: Medium-Hard Primary Terpenes: β-Myrcene, α-Pinene, β-Pinene (2.27% Terpenes) Primary Aromas: Pine, Musky Strawberry, Kush, Orange Smell Profile: Smooth Pine scent with Kush and Berry undertones. Taste Profile: A smooth, light smoke provides a musky strawberry flavor with slight earthy and pine undertones. Little to no throat grab makes this strain very pleasurable. Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evening Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 31.40% Total CBD – 13.18% THC (Δ-8) - 15.6%