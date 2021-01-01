 Loading…

Delta8 Infused Strawberry Kush

by Black Tie CBD

Delta8 Infused Strawberry Kush – created by crossing Strawberry Kush cannabis, a hybrid strain derived from crossbreeding Strawberry Cough and OG, with an undisclosed hemp strain. The medium green buds contain dark orange hairs that are glistening in trichomes. The hand trimmed buds are beautifully manicured and have a medium to hard density. The scent is piney w/ kush and berry undertones. A smooth, light smoke provides a musky strawberry flavor with slight earthy and pine undertones. Little to no throat grab makes this strain very pleasurable. If looking to enhance the flavor and effects, this strain pairs well Banana Kush CBD Crystalline! Density: Medium-Hard Primary Terpenes: β-Myrcene, α-Pinene, β-Pinene (2.27% Terpenes) Primary Aromas: Pine, Musky Strawberry, Kush, Orange Smell Profile: Smooth Pine scent with Kush and Berry undertones. Taste Profile: A smooth, light smoke provides a musky strawberry flavor with slight earthy and pine undertones. Little to no throat grab makes this strain very pleasurable. Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evening Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 31.40% Total CBD – 13.18% THC (Δ-8) - 15.6%

Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

