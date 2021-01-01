 Loading…
Enjoy Delta8 THC Gummies (1000mg)

by Black Tie CBD

About this product

ENJOY RELIEF with our Delta-8 THC gummies. Enjoy Hemp offers three flavors of Δ8 THC Gummies; Blue Raspberry, PineApple and Strawberry. Each container consists of Twenty 50mg Δ8 gummies combining for a total of 1000mg per pack. Offering the most potent and all-natural Delta-8 THC experience on the market with the only Vegan, All-Natural, and Gluten-Free Delta-8 THC Gummy

About this brand

Black Tie CBD Logo
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

