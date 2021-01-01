About this product

GRAPE APE - This Indica-dominant hemp flower is the product of Grape Ape cannabis crossed with an undisclosed hemp strain. The result: a potent smelling, federally legal hemp flower that is sure to please. The Grape Ape has a green grape-like scent that is easily noticed upon opening the container. It’s a sour-sweet aroma that explodes with gassy undertones when pinched. The medium green buds are covered in dark orange hairs and glistening in trichomes. The flowers are resinous, making for a frosty appearance and sticky fingers after breaking down the buds. The taste is nearly identical to the smell leaving a mouthwatering flavor on the tongue. Expect a medium throat grab before a pleasant semi-sweet exhale. Effects are great for unwinding at the end of the day, Calming & Euphoric. Density – Medium. Primary Terpenes: Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, Trans-Caryophyllene. Primary Aromas: Gasoline, Sour Grapes, Citrus. Preferred Time of Use: Evening Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 18.837% Total CBD – 15.641% THC (Δ-9) - .245% Smell Profile: Pungent sour grape-like scent. Pinch to unlock the gas within! Taste Profile: Dry hit the joint for a semi-sweet taste. The flavor strongly correlates with the smell. This Grape Ape provides a mouthwatering semi-sweet cannabis taste, with a lingering presence that gets sweeter on the exhale. It has a medium throat grab with minimal harshness.