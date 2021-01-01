About this product

The Jack (Herer) is a strain named after a lifelong cannabis activist whose 1985 book The Emperor Wears No Clothes continues to be an influential resource in the fight for cannabis decriminalization and legalization. A sativa-dominant hybrid industrial hemp cross with the exact genetic formula being a guarded secret, the original Jack strain is thought to be the cross of sativa staple Haze and a cross of Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk. The buds are medium size with a medium to high density. The buds display a mix of green and tan colors speckled with vibrant orange hairs. The leaves are bright green with a white tint due to the steady trichome coverage. With this combination of cerebral and physical effects, the customer is deeply relaxed while also alert and conversant. Thanks to Jack's appealing flavor and well-rounded effects, it has become one of our most popular products.