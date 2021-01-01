 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Jack Hemp Flower

Jack Hemp Flower

by Black Tie CBD

Write a review
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower Jack Hemp Flower
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower Jack Hemp Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The Jack (Herer) is a strain named after a lifelong cannabis activist whose 1985 book The Emperor Wears No Clothes continues to be an influential resource in the fight for cannabis decriminalization and legalization. A sativa-dominant hybrid industrial hemp cross with the exact genetic formula being a guarded secret, the original Jack strain is thought to be the cross of sativa staple Haze and a cross of Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk. The buds are medium size with a medium to high density. The buds display a mix of green and tan colors speckled with vibrant orange hairs. The leaves are bright green with a white tint due to the steady trichome coverage. With this combination of cerebral and physical effects, the customer is deeply relaxed while also alert and conversant. Thanks to Jack's appealing flavor and well-rounded effects, it has become one of our most popular products.

About this brand

Black Tie CBD Logo
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review