 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Legendary OG Hemp Flower

Legendary OG Hemp Flower

by Black Tie CBD

Write a review
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower Legendary OG Hemp Flower
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower Legendary OG Hemp Flower
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower Legendary OG Hemp Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Legendary OG – If you were looking for the funky skunk, you just found it. The buds emit a loud musky smell right out of the bag. Pick one up and give it a little squeeze to find a gas station hiding inside. The scent is loud and the taste is bold yet enjoyable. The smoke provides a heavy enjoyable flavor that grabs the back of your throat in a powerful, yet pleasant way. If you’ve been craving the funk, the Legendary strain is here to satisfy. Density: Medium to High Primary Aromas: Skunk, Funk, Gasoline, Cannabis Smell Profile: The Legendary has one of the loudest aromas of any CBD strain. The skunky aroma leaps out of the bag. The gasoline smell within is pungently pleasing! Taste Profile: A pleasantly heavy, yet smooth smoke intrigues the palate. It has an enjoyable old-school funky taste with a strong gas overtone that is certainly going to make you reminisce on the good ol’ days. Time of Day usage: Anytime / Afternoon Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 16.84% Total CBD – 14.4% THC (Delta 9) - < LOQ (less than .05%)

About this brand

Black Tie CBD Logo
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review