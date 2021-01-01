About this product

Legendary OG – If you were looking for the funky skunk, you just found it. The buds emit a loud musky smell right out of the bag. Pick one up and give it a little squeeze to find a gas station hiding inside. The scent is loud and the taste is bold yet enjoyable. The smoke provides a heavy enjoyable flavor that grabs the back of your throat in a powerful, yet pleasant way. If you’ve been craving the funk, the Legendary strain is here to satisfy. Density: Medium to High Primary Aromas: Skunk, Funk, Gasoline, Cannabis Smell Profile: The Legendary has one of the loudest aromas of any CBD strain. The skunky aroma leaps out of the bag. The gasoline smell within is pungently pleasing! Taste Profile: A pleasantly heavy, yet smooth smoke intrigues the palate. It has an enjoyable old-school funky taste with a strong gas overtone that is certainly going to make you reminisce on the good ol’ days. Time of Day usage: Anytime / Afternoon Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 16.84% Total CBD – 14.4% THC (Delta 9) - < LOQ (less than .05%)