  5. Mothership (CBD)

Mothership (CBD)

by Black Tie CBD

4.54
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower Mothership (CBD)

$8.00MSRP

About this product

These medium sized buds have a marvelous dank smell that is floral & sweet, with strong hints of Berries. Mothership provides a very calm, mellow, relaxed feeling that is great to unwind after work but won't make you sleepy.

4 customer reviews

4.54

Apowell123

I only ordered a g to try it out it's alright it got a sweet smell nice looking buds

Tegridyhemp

Dude love mothership mix this with their new strain amnesia haze bring all the relief I could ask for with super uplifting and pleasant effects

Aldogranados1124

BEAUTIFUL nugs, couple seeds here and there cant really describe the smell kinda piney smell but the efrects are amazing another after work strain.

About this brand

Black Tie CBD Logo
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.