Apowell123
on November 11th, 2019
I only ordered a g to try it out it's alright it got a sweet smell nice looking buds
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
These medium sized buds have a marvelous dank smell that is floral & sweet, with strong hints of Berries. Mothership provides a very calm, mellow, relaxed feeling that is great to unwind after work but won't make you sleepy.
on November 11th, 2019
I only ordered a g to try it out it's alright it got a sweet smell nice looking buds
on November 11th, 2019
Dude love mothership mix this with their new strain amnesia haze bring all the relief I could ask for with super uplifting and pleasant effects
on November 10th, 2019
BEAUTIFUL nugs, couple seeds here and there cant really describe the smell kinda piney smell but the efrects are amazing another after work strain.