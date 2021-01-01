 Loading…

  MOTHERSHIP Hemp Flower

MOTHERSHIP Hemp Flower

by Black Tie CBD

Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower MOTHERSHIP Hemp Flower
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower MOTHERSHIP Hemp Flower
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower MOTHERSHIP Hemp Flower

About this product

MOTHERSHIP﻿ - Some say is not of this world. Beautiful, glowing orange and red hairs tangling through the pine green buds giving them a very appealing visual appearance. These medium sized buds have a marvelous, dank smell that is floral & sweet, with strong hints of Berries. Mothership provides a very calm, mellow, relaxed feeling that is great to unwind after work but won’t give you couch lock, or make you sleepy. Primary Terpenes: B-Myrcene, alpha-Bisabolol, Tans-Caryophyllene Primary Aromas: Chamomile, Wild Berries, Orange, Flowers Smell Profile: When the buds are broken open you will enjoy a heavy floral scent, followed by hints of berries that might remind you of a blackberry, or strawberry field. Taste Profile: The taste is floral and sweet, reminiscent of blackberries and strawberries. Preferred Time of Use: DAY - Afternoon Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 21.668% Total CBD - 18.03% THC (Delta 9) - .186%

About this brand

Black Tie CBD Logo
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

