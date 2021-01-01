 Loading…
MOTHERSHIP X Hemp Flower

by Black Tie CBD

Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower MOTHERSHIP X Hemp Flower

Mothership X – A cross between our exclusive Mothership and Amnesia Haze strains, the Mothership X has a potent sativa-dominant strain with an intense lemon-cannabis scent very reminiscent of the classic TrainWreck strain. The smell is loud and gets even more intense when the buds are pinched.

Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

