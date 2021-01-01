MOTHERSHIP X Hemp Flower
by Black Tie CBDWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Mothership X – A cross between our exclusive Mothership and Amnesia Haze strains, the Mothership X has a potent sativa-dominant strain with an intense lemon-cannabis scent very reminiscent of the classic TrainWreck strain. The smell is loud and gets even more intense when the buds are pinched.
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.