by Black Tie CBD

Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower StrawBerry Gelato Pre-Rolled Joint
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower StrawBerry Gelato Pre-Rolled Joint

Strawberry Gelato - This legendary indoor CBD flower is as close to its name in taste and smell than any strain out there. It’s sweet and creamy like refreshing gelato with a strong fruity strawberry aroma. The buds are small with a medium-density perfect for grinding for use in pipes or joints. This is the perfect flower for socializing while being relaxed. Density: Medium to High Primary Aromas: Strawberry, Sugar, Floral Smell Profile: The buds predominantly smell of strawberry, compliments of a sweet and fruity taste that will remind you of a refreshing strawberry gelato. Grinding up or breaking apart the flowers gives off a more herbal profile. Taste Profile: The smoke from Gelato is smooth and leaves behind a soft and creamy sensation -- perhaps going some way towards explaining its name. Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Afternoon / Anytime Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 13.538% Total CBD - 11.776% THC (Delta9) - 0.259%

Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

