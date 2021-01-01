About this product

Strawberry Gelato - This legendary indoor CBD flower is as close to its name in taste and smell than any strain out there. It’s sweet and creamy like refreshing gelato with a strong fruity strawberry aroma. The buds are small with a medium-density perfect for grinding for use in pipes or joints. This is the perfect flower for socializing while being relaxed. Density: Medium to High Primary Aromas: Strawberry, Sugar, Floral Smell Profile: The buds predominantly smell of strawberry, compliments of a sweet and fruity taste that will remind you of a refreshing strawberry gelato. Grinding up or breaking apart the flowers gives off a more herbal profile. Taste Profile: The smoke from Gelato is smooth and leaves behind a soft and creamy sensation -- perhaps going some way towards explaining its name. Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Afternoon / Anytime Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 13.538% Total CBD - 11.776% THC (Delta9) - 0.259%