 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Strawberry Kush Hemp Flower

Strawberry Kush Hemp Flower

by Black Tie CBD

Write a review
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower Strawberry Kush Hemp Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Strawberry Kush – created by crossing Strawberry Kush cannabis, a hybrid strain derived from crossbreeding Strawberry Cough and OG, with an undisclosed hemp strain. The medium green buds contain dark orange hairs that are glistening in trichomes. The hand trimmed buds are beautifully manicured and have a medium to hard density

About this brand

Black Tie CBD Logo
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review