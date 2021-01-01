Strawberry Kush Hemp Flower
About this product
Strawberry Kush – created by crossing Strawberry Kush cannabis, a hybrid strain derived from crossbreeding Strawberry Cough and OG, with an undisclosed hemp strain. The medium green buds contain dark orange hairs that are glistening in trichomes. The hand trimmed buds are beautifully manicured and have a medium to hard density
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.
