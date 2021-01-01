About this product

Suver Haze – The Oregon CBD genetics really shine in this strain. Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows extremely well in the Umpqua River Valley and Black Tie’s rendition of this strain proves it. The trichome content gives the buds a silver-like haze. An official Hemp Cup Entry, this strain boasts 27.87% Total Cannabinoids! A powerful aroma and flavor of black pepper and sweet fruits make this sweet and sour delight irresistible. Density – Medium to High Primary Terpenes: B-Myrcene, Cedrol, a-Bisabolol, B-Caryophellene, a-Bisabolol Primary Aromas: Chamomile, Cinnamon, Pine Smell Profile: Pungent and musky with subtle floral hints Taste Profile: Subtle cannabis flavor with sweet floral hints. Smooth and hazy on the palate. Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evening Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 27.87% Total CBD - 22.03% THC (Δ-9) - .13%