 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. SUVER HAZE CBD Hemp Flower 1 Gram

SUVER HAZE CBD Hemp Flower 1 Gram

by Black Tie CBD

Write a review
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower SUVER HAZE CBD Hemp Flower 1 Gram
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower SUVER HAZE CBD Hemp Flower 1 Gram

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Suver Haze – The Oregon CBD genetics really shine in this strain. Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows extremely well in the Umpqua River Valley and Black Tie’s rendition of this strain proves it. The trichome content gives the buds a silver-like haze. An official Hemp Cup Entry, this strain boasts 27.87% Total Cannabinoids! A powerful aroma and flavor of black pepper and sweet fruits make this sweet and sour delight irresistible. Density – Medium to High Primary Terpenes: B-Myrcene, Cedrol, a-Bisabolol, B-Caryophellene, a-Bisabolol Primary Aromas: Chamomile, Cinnamon, Pine Smell Profile: Pungent and musky with subtle floral hints Taste Profile: Subtle cannabis flavor with sweet floral hints. Smooth and hazy on the palate. Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evening Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 27.87% Total CBD - 22.03% THC (Δ-9) - .13%

About this brand

Black Tie CBD Logo
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review