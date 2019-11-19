 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Zweet Tarts (CBD)

by Black Tie CBD

About this product

16.23% CBD, 19.05% Total Cannabinoids!! Zweet Tarts has a nice vibrant green hue. The nose is sweet and tangy. When smoked, this strain provides a smooth sweet taste with a semi-tart finish, similar to the candy that we all remember from our childhood. The Zweet Tarts has very low levels of THC but, contains moderately high levels of CBDa and CBD. This strain is ideal for morning or day-time use as it has a tendency to provide nice uplifting effects.

15 customer reviews

OneHappyMomma

Omg! If there was more than 5 stars for this, it would definitely be more! I have tried several strains and this is by far my favorite! The best yet! Look wise, beautiful! Smell is heaven! Taste, mu-ah!! Superb! First CBD strain that has made me just say, wow! And put my head back on the chair and be legit, relaxed! It takes a lot to say that with my spinal disability, but this strain did not fail! I recommend EVERYONE getting this strain! Black Tie is amazing! Excellent customer service too, so definitely a must have company, overall!!!

Tactical_Terpenes

I recently bought Zweet Tarts after being indecisive on which strain to get. I’m glad I stuck with this because it was nothing short of amazing. Not only was the shipping super fast but the buds were pretty nice size and you can’t beat the price for what you get. The smell is very citrus and it reminds me of sour diesel. The effects are fantastic. Taste is pretty nice and shortly afterwards the stress and anxiety melted away. I would highly recommend trying Zweet tarts or honestly any flower from Black Tie. You will not be disappointed!

Terps_and_hops

I got to try the Zweet Tarts this weekend. I really liked this strain from Black Tie. Beautiful looking dense buds with nice trichomes and the candy coated look. Has that sweet and sour smell as soon as you pop the lid. Smoked smooth with that nice piney sour taste. Nice Sativa effects left me upbeat and balanced. Good day time strain. Shipping from Black Tie was super fast as always. There customer service is also top notch. Can’t wait to see what they come out with next.

About this brand

Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.