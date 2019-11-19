OneHappyMomma on November 19th, 2019

Omg! If there was more than 5 stars for this, it would definitely be more! I have tried several strains and this is by far my favorite! The best yet! Look wise, beautiful! Smell is heaven! Taste, mu-ah!! Superb! First CBD strain that has made me just say, wow! And put my head back on the chair and be legit, relaxed! It takes a lot to say that with my spinal disability, but this strain did not fail! I recommend EVERYONE getting this strain! Black Tie is amazing! Excellent customer service too, so definitely a must have company, overall!!!