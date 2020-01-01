Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
The "dry herb+ v2.0" is the most anticipated vaporizer on the market. We heard our clients loud and clear - you demanded a pure convection uni-body vaporizer that could handle dry herbs, oils/liquids and wax, with a fixed temperature (390 F / 200 C). In addition, the "Dry Herb+ v2.0" is 8% smaller and 17% lighter than the 2014 version; and can support in-line micro USB charging. There is no coil, just a convection baking chamber that prevents burning and maximizes vapor. 80 Minutes/Charge Kit Includes: 1 - Dry Herb+ v2.0 Uni-body Vaporizer 1 - Rubberized Mouthpiece w/ Removable Filter Screen 1 - Liquid/Wax Drop-In Cup 1 - Packing Tool 1 - Built in 1300 mAh battery 1 - Cleaning Brush 1 - Instruction Manual 1 - Micro USB Charging Cable
