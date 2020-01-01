 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dry Herb+ v2.0 Vaporizer

by BlackoutX Vapes

The "dry herb+ v2.0" is the most anticipated vaporizer on the market. We heard our clients loud and clear - you demanded a pure convection uni-body vaporizer that could handle dry herbs, oils/liquids and wax, with a fixed temperature (390 F / 200 C). In addition, the "Dry Herb+ v2.0" is 8% smaller and 17% lighter than the 2014 version; and can support in-line micro USB charging. There is no coil, just a convection baking chamber that prevents burning and maximizes vapor. 80 Minutes/Charge Kit Includes: 1 - Dry Herb+ v2.0 Uni-body Vaporizer 1 - Rubberized Mouthpiece w/ Removable Filter Screen 1 - Liquid/Wax Drop-In Cup 1 - Packing Tool 1 - Built in 1300 mAh battery 1 - Cleaning Brush 1 - Instruction Manual 1 - Micro USB Charging Cable

About this brand

Did you know our Blackoutx is the first and only refillable and disposable vaporizer pen? Our sales have skyrocketed since we released our newest vape pen and we're already selling in 22 countries. These vape pens make excellent gifts and are fine traveling companions. Where in the world do you want to see BlackoutX? We will ship it to you.