gromero001 on April 3rd, 2019

I bought a Prem31r Vape at the NECANN Convention in Boston on March 30 from a man in a booth featuring them who said he was the CEO of Blackoutx. I charged it all Sunday afternoon and gave it a trial that evening. It worked effectively on a large chamberful of flower for a few seconds of flashing green light followed by a solid green light. It then cycled off. I waited five minutes to start a new cycle which repeated the green light sequence, then started flashing white. After about three and a half hours of trying every possible number and combination of clicks to activate it again, each ending with the three white flashes. The device came with a printed two year warranty, so I called the California company for assistance. Their employee asked some questions that indicated his ignorance about the device; then said he'd have to have tech support call me (I sensed he was laughing to himself when he said it.) I never got a call and apparently there is no tech support, so I emailed the company to request warranty service. They never responded.. I advise to avoid wasting your money on this faulty item from a disreputable company