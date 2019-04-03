Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
The PREM31R 3-in-1 vaporizer is the other most anticipated vaporizer on the market. We heard our clients loud and clear - you demanded a pure convection vaporizer that could handle larger quantities of dry herbs, oils/liquids and wax, with multiple fixed temps (375 F / 410 F / 445 F) in a uni-body device. Additionally, the PREM31R has a large 2200 mAh battery built in and can support in-line charging via micro-USB. There is no coil, just a convection baking chamber that prevents burning and maximizes vapor. 110 Minutes/Charge
I bought a Prem31r Vape at the NECANN Convention in Boston on March 30 from a man in a booth featuring them who said he was the CEO of Blackoutx. I charged it all Sunday afternoon and gave it a trial that evening. It worked effectively on a large chamberful of flower for a few seconds of flashing green light followed by a solid green light. It then cycled off. I waited five minutes to start a new cycle which repeated the green light sequence, then started flashing white. After about three and a half hours of trying every possible number and combination of clicks to activate it again, each ending with the three white flashes. The device came with a printed two year warranty, so I called the California company for assistance. Their employee asked some questions that indicated his ignorance about the device; then said he'd have to have tech support call me (I sensed he was laughing to himself when he said it.) I never got a call and apparently there is no tech support, so I emailed the company to request warranty service. They never responded.. I advise to avoid wasting your money on this faulty item from a disreputable company