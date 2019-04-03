 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
PREM31R Vape

by BlackoutX Vapes

The PREM31R 3-in-1 vaporizer is the other most anticipated vaporizer on the market. We heard our clients loud and clear - you demanded a pure convection vaporizer that could handle larger quantities of dry herbs, oils/liquids and wax, with multiple fixed temps (375 F / 410 F / 445 F) in a uni-body device. Additionally, the PREM31R has a large 2200 mAh battery built in and can support in-line charging via micro-USB. There is no coil, just a convection baking chamber that prevents burning and maximizes vapor. 110 Minutes/Charge

1 customer review

gromero001

I bought a Prem31r Vape at the NECANN Convention in Boston on March 30 from a man in a booth featuring them who said he was the CEO of Blackoutx. I charged it all Sunday afternoon and gave it a trial that evening. It worked effectively on a large chamberful of flower for a few seconds of flashing green light followed by a solid green light. It then cycled off. I waited five minutes to start a new cycle which repeated the green light sequence, then started flashing white. After about three and a half hours of trying every possible number and combination of clicks to activate it again, each ending with the three white flashes. The device came with a printed two year warranty, so I called the California company for assistance. Their employee asked some questions that indicated his ignorance about the device; then said he'd have to have tech support call me (I sensed he was laughing to himself when he said it.) I never got a call and apparently there is no tech support, so I emailed the company to request warranty service. They never responded.. I advise to avoid wasting your money on this faulty item from a disreputable company

About this brand

Did you know our Blackoutx is the first and only refillable and disposable vaporizer pen? Our sales have skyrocketed since we released our newest vape pen and we're already selling in 22 countries. These vape pens make excellent gifts and are fine traveling companions. Where in the world do you want to see BlackoutX? We will ship it to you.