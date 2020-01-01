About this product
Grape Cookies by Pisces Genetics is the rich indica-dominant cross between Forum Girl Scout Cookies and Grape Kush. With strong OG elements on one side, complex floral terpenes on the other, and flavors of sweet berry and grape throughout, this strain is a knockout. The frosted buds exhibit hints of lavender, rose, grape, that morph into subtle fuel and red wine on the exhale.