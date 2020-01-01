1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$12.00MSRP
Tropical Fusion 1:1 CBD THC Jellies 5 pack | 1:1 CBD THC | Premium Vegan & Gluten-Free Jellies | This tropical fruit blend will have you feeling like you’re under the sun! Stay Trippy and enjoy this fusion of tasty tropical fruits. Serving Size: Half Jelly Servings Per Pack: 10 THC Per Serving: 4.4mg CBD Per Serving: 6.2mg
Be the first to review this product.