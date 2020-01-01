5 Pack CBD Jellies | Multi-Pack | 250mg CBD
About this product
5 pack | 250mg CBD | Premium Vegan & Gluten-Free Jellies | Premium Cannabis-derived CBD is blended into our sweet, juicy Marionberry, Raspberry Lemonade, and Blood Orange Jellies to provide a relaxing, non-psychoactive experience.
About this brand
Mellow Vibes | Blaze Chocolates | Formerly Head Trip
Mellow Vibes, Blaze Chocolates, Green Valley Chocolates edibles kitchen. We specialize in producing high quality THC, CBD and 1:1 edibles including chocolate bars, chocolate singles, crispy treats, jellies, candies and more. Formerly Head Trip Edibles. Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in finer dispensaries and retailers. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.