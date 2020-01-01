 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. 5 Pack CBD Jellies | Multi-Pack | 250mg CBD

5 Pack CBD Jellies | Multi-Pack | 250mg CBD

by Mellow Vibes | Blaze Chocolates | Formerly Head Trip

Write a review
Mellow Vibes | Blaze Chocolates | Formerly Head Trip Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 5 Pack CBD Jellies | Multi-Pack | 250mg CBD

$12.00MSRP

About this product

5 pack | 250mg CBD | Premium Vegan & Gluten-Free Jellies | Premium Cannabis-derived CBD is blended into our sweet, juicy Marionberry, Raspberry Lemonade, and Blood Orange Jellies to provide a relaxing, non-psychoactive experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mellow Vibes | Blaze Chocolates | Formerly Head Trip Logo
Mellow Vibes, Blaze Chocolates, Green Valley Chocolates edibles kitchen. We specialize in producing high quality THC, CBD and 1:1 edibles including chocolate bars, chocolate singles, crispy treats, jellies, candies and more. Formerly Head Trip Edibles. Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in finer dispensaries and retailers. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.