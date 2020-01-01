About this product

Multi Pack #1 | 5 pack | up to 50mg THC | Premium Vegan & Gluten-Free Jellies Mixed Berries is a blend of popular PNW berries that taste like a handful of ripe fruit! If that fruit were, of course, full of premium cannabis. Watermelon flavor will brighten your day with a juicy explosion of watermelon in every bite. Green Apple is a blend of apple and tartness to give that classic sour green apple experience that will make your mouth water every time you think about them.