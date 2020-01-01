 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
$12.00MSRP

About this product

Multi Pack #1 | 5 pack | up to 50mg THC | Premium Vegan & Gluten-Free Jellies Mixed Berries is a blend of popular PNW berries that taste like a handful of ripe fruit! If that fruit were, of course, full of premium cannabis. Watermelon flavor will brighten your day with a juicy explosion of watermelon in every bite. Green Apple is a blend of apple and tartness to give that classic sour green apple experience that will make your mouth water every time you think about them.

Mellow Vibes, Blaze Chocolates, Green Valley Chocolates edibles kitchen. We specialize in producing high quality THC, CBD and 1:1 edibles including chocolate bars, chocolate singles, crispy treats, jellies, candies and more. Formerly Head Trip Edibles. Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in finer dispensaries and retailers. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.