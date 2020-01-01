Wizard Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$7.00
Blue Alien is a powerful, sweet-smelling indica strain that combines genetics from Blueberry and Alien Kush. Like most Blueberry hybrids, Blue Alien takes on a sweet berry aroma that introduces its dreamy euphoria and full-body calm. Because its effects tend toward the sleepier side of the spectrum, most consumers prefer Blue Alien in the evening and when pursuing a good night’s sleep.