Blue Alien Pre-Roll 1g

by Mellow Vibes | Blaze Chocolates | Formerly Head Trip

Mellow Vibes | Blaze Chocolates | Formerly Head Trip Cannabis Pre-rolls Blue Alien Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Blue Alien

Blue Alien

Blue Alien is a powerful, sweet-smelling indica strain that combines genetics from Blueberry and Alien Kush. Like most Blueberry hybrids, Blue Alien takes on a sweet berry aroma that introduces its dreamy euphoria and full-body calm. Because its effects tend toward the sleepier side of the spectrum, most consumers prefer Blue Alien in the evening and when pursuing a good night's sleep. 

About this brand

Mellow Vibes | Blaze Chocolates | Formerly Head Trip Logo
Mellow Vibes, Blaze Chocolates, Green Valley Chocolates edibles kitchen. We specialize in producing high quality THC, CBD and 1:1 edibles including chocolate bars, chocolate singles, crispy treats, jellies, candies and more. Formerly Head Trip Edibles. Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in finer dispensaries and retailers.