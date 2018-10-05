 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Cookies & Cream Chocolate Bar

Cookies & Cream Chocolate Bar

by Blaze / Head Trip edibles

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Blaze / Head Trip edibles Edibles Chocolates Cookies & Cream Chocolate Bar

$17.00MSRP

About this product

Creamy , crunchy and perfect for soaring in the clouds all day!

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

OregonClaire93

Favorite chocolate bar! The cookies & cream bar is a go to for me. I love that I know exactly how many milligrams of THC are in each square, so I can properly medicate myself. Never a bad time with Blaze Bars.

About this brand

Blaze / Head Trip edibles Logo
Edible kitchen producing: chocolates, crispy treats, jellies, and syrups in Oregon.