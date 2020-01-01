Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Coming out of Big Buddha Seeds’ Cheese collection, the award-winning L.A. Cheese bridges Europe and the West Coast by crossing UK Exodus Cheese and L.A. Confidential. L.A. Cheese offers a spicy, cheesy, and overall dank flavor that may take you into a heavy, full-bodied high. L.A. Cheese is a great option for winding down at the end of the day with good company.