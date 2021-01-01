 Loading…

Mellow Vibes Mojo 1:1 Concord Grape Elixir 1oz 250mg THC 250mg CBD

by Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

This highly aromatic, tangy, and sweet elixir has a unique flavor and distinctive color. Lip smacking goodness of classic grape jelly, so delicious and full of flavor. This elixir has mouthwatering flavors, is easy to digest, and is specially formulated with Sunflower Lecithin which provides an increased absorption rate. Mojo flows through your body for easy dosing – the cleanest most discreet high available, ideal for heavy or light dosing, and celebrated for being the best “bang for your buck” product in our portfolio. Perfect for mixing into beverages, recipes, or by the spoonful, so delicious.

Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios. Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you. Feel the VIBE!

