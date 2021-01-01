Mellow Vibes Mojo 1:1 Concord Grape Elixir 1oz 250mg THC 250mg CBD
by Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This highly aromatic, tangy, and sweet elixir has a unique flavor and distinctive color. Lip smacking goodness of classic grape jelly, so delicious and full of flavor. This elixir has mouthwatering flavors, is easy to digest, and is specially formulated with Sunflower Lecithin which provides an increased absorption rate. Mojo flows through your body for easy dosing – the cleanest most discreet high available, ideal for heavy or light dosing, and celebrated for being the best “bang for your buck” product in our portfolio. Perfect for mixing into beverages, recipes, or by the spoonful, so delicious.
About this brand
Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
