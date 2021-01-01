Mellow Vibes Jellies THC 10 Pack Mango Guava
About this product
These refreshingly fruity jellies are infused with a cannabinoid hybrid distillate to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer. Shelf life: 12 months Activation: 40-70 mins Total per package: 100mg THC Total per piece: 10mg THC Pieces per package: 10 Ingredients: Cane sugar, corn syrup (glucose), water, pectin, decorative sugar, shortening flakes, soy lecithin, natural & artificial flavoring, and distillate cannabis extract. Enjoy the taste of fresh mango and succulent guava in this mouth-watering jelly that is well balanced and the refreshing flavor that evokes the tropics.
About this brand
Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
