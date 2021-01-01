 Loading…

  5. Mellow Vibes Jelly Single 1:1 Raspberry Lemonade | Up To 50mg THC CBD

Mellow Vibes Jelly Single 1:1 Raspberry Lemonade | Up To 50mg THC CBD

by Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates

Mellow Vibes Jelly Single 1:1 Raspberry Lemonade | Up To 50mg THC CBD

Infused with CBD and hybrid THC distillate, in a balanced 1:1 ratio, offering psychoactive effects, while promoting tranquility. Shelf life: 12 months Activation: 40-70 mins Total per package: 50mg CBD & 50mg THC Total per piece: 50mg CBD & 50mg THC Pieces per package: 1 Mellow Vibes Raspberry Lemonade jellies are tangy, tart, and sweet lip-smacking goodness, they evoke fresh summer raspberry & old county lemonade in every bite. Your all-time favorite, all grown up.

Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios. Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you. Feel the VIBE!

