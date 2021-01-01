Mellow Vibes Jelly Single 1:1 Raspberry Lemonade | Up To 50mg THC CBD
by Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze ChocolatesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Infused with CBD and hybrid THC distillate, in a balanced 1:1 ratio, offering psychoactive effects, while promoting tranquility. Shelf life: 12 months Activation: 40-70 mins Total per package: 50mg CBD & 50mg THC Total per piece: 50mg CBD & 50mg THC Pieces per package: 1 Mellow Vibes Raspberry Lemonade jellies are tangy, tart, and sweet lip-smacking goodness, they evoke fresh summer raspberry & old county lemonade in every bite. Your all-time favorite, all grown up.
About this brand
Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.