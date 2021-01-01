 Loading…

by Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Mellow Vibes Mojo is a cannabis-infused premium vegan elixir. This elixir has mouthwatering flavors, is easy to digest, and is specially formulated with Sunflower Lecithin which provides an increased absorption rate. Mojo flows through your body for easy dosing – the cleanest most discreet high available, ideal for heavy or light dosing, and celebrated for being the best “bang for your buck” product in our portfolio. Perfect for mixing into beverages, recipes, or by the spoonful, so delicious. Shelf life: 12 months Activation: 30-70 mins Total per bottle: 100mg THC Bottle size: 1oz This delicious elixir has a refreshing taste of tangy, tart, and sweet fresh summer raspberry & old county lemonade, your all-time favorite, all grown up.

About this brand

Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios. Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you. Feel the VIBE!

