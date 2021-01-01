About this product

Mellow Vibes Mojo is a cannabis-infused premium vegan elixir. This elixir has mouthwatering flavors, is easy to digest, and is specially formulated with Sunflower Lecithin which provides an increased absorption rate. Mojo flows through your body for easy dosing – the cleanest most discreet high available, ideal for heavy or light dosing, and celebrated for being the best “bang for your buck” product in our portfolio. Perfect for mixing into beverages, recipes, or by the spoonful, so delicious. Shelf life: 12 months Activation: 30-70 mins Total per bottle: 100mg THC Bottle size: 1oz Flavored with a blend of strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries, serving just the right amount of sweetness in every sip.