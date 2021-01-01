Mellow Vibes Peaces THC Hard Candies Sour Apple
About this product
Mellow Vibes Peaces (MVPs) are the Jolliest sweet hard candies on the market. They are infused with hybrid distillate that evokes a vibe unique to each consumer. Shelf life: 18 months Activation: 40-70 mins Total per package: 100mg THC Total per piece: 10mg THC Pieces per package: 10 Ingredients: Isomalt (sugar substitute), corn syrup (glucose), distillate cannabis extract, natural and artificial flavoring, shortening flakes, soy lecithin water, and food coloring. Flavor: A blend of apple and tartness to give that classic sour green apple experience that will make your mouth water every time you think about them.
About this brand
Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
