Mellow Vibes Peaces THC Hard Candies Sour Apple

by Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates

Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates Edibles Candy Mellow Vibes Peaces THC Hard Candies Sour Apple

About this product

Mellow Vibes Peaces (MVPs) are the Jolliest sweet hard candies on the market. They are infused with hybrid distillate that evokes a vibe unique to each consumer. Shelf life: 18 months Activation: 40-70 mins Total per package: 100mg THC Total per piece: 10mg THC Pieces per package: 10 Ingredients: Isomalt (sugar substitute), corn syrup (glucose), distillate cannabis extract, natural and artificial flavoring, shortening flakes, soy lecithin water, and food coloring. Flavor: A blend of apple and tartness to give that classic sour green apple experience that will make your mouth water every time you think about them.

About this brand

Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios. Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you. Feel the VIBE!

