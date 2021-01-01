 Loading…

Mellow Vibes Potcorn | Kettle Corn

by Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates

Mellow Vibes Potcorn | Kettle Corn

Gourmet Cannabis-Infused Popcorn by Mellow Vibes is the ultimate way to elevate any movie night. This one of a kind savory gluten-free edible is free from any artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and high-fructose corn syrup. We’ve elevated this all-American snack by infusing it with full spectrum distillate — We Be Poppin’! Activation: 30-45 mins Total per package: 50mg THC Mellow Vibes Kettle Corn is freshly popped and sweetened to perfection. Not to mention the touch of salt which creates an irresistible blend of sweet and salty. Enjoy the delicious flavor that will transport your taste buds to the state fair. This traditional favorite is gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, and nut-free.

Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios. Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you. Feel the VIBE!

