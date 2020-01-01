 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Blue Dream CBD Vape Juice 500 MG

Blue Dream CBD Vape Juice 500 MG

by BlazeMD - Heal Naturally

Write a review
BlazeMD - Heal Naturally Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Blue Dream CBD Vape Juice 500 MG

$39.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Ingredients: Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, CBD Isolate ( Cannabidiol), Artificial Flavoring. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. Always store the product at room temperature. Do not expose to excessive heat or moisture. ALLERGEN INFORMATION: Manufactured in a facility which produces products that may contain nuts, dairy, wheat, gluten, egg, and soy. Do not use if you are taking monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOI) medication, stimulants, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication, under the influence of alcohol, if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or operating heavy machinery.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

BlazeMD - Heal Naturally Logo
BlazeMD is the leader in the cannabis industry. At BlazeMD we believe in the true value of cannabis and its essential benefits. Our brand represents people and their interest in natural healing.