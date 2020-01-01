About this product

Supplement facts: Ingredients: ​Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, MCT Oil, USP GRADE Vegetable Glycerin (VG), Propylene Glycol, natural and artificial flavors. Suggested Use: Orally ingest 1 ml (full dropper) daily as needed. Warnings: Consult your physician before using if you are suffering from a medical condition(s), taking other medication, are pregnant, or nursing. Do not take if under 18 years old. Allergen Information: Manufactured in a facility which produces products that may contain nuts, dairy, wheat, gluten, egg, and soy. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN PETS STORE AWAY FROM HEAT, LIGHT, AND HUMIDITY.