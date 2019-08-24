 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  CBD Oil 750 MG By BlazeMD

CBD Oil 750 MG By BlazeMD

by BlazeMD - Heal Naturally

CBD Oil 750 MG By BlazeMD

$79.99MSRP

About this product

Supplement facts: Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, MCT Oil, USP GRADE Vegetable Glycerin (VG), Propylene Glycol, natural and artificial flavors. Suggested Use: Orally ingest 1 ml (full dropper) daily as needed. Warnings: Consult your physician before using if you are suffering from a medical condition(s), taking other medication, are pregnant, or nursing. Do not take if under 18 years old. Allergen Information: ​Manufactured in a facility which produces products that may contain nuts, dairy, wheat, gluten, egg, and soy. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN PETS STORE AWAY FROM HEAT, LIGHT, AND HUMIDITY.

5.01

About this brand

BlazeMD - Heal Naturally Logo
BlazeMD is the leader in the cannabis industry. At BlazeMD we believe in the true value of cannabis and its essential benefits. Our brand represents people and their interest in natural healing.