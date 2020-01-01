About this product

Ingredients: Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, CBD Isolate ( Cannabidiol), Artificial Flavoring. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. Always store the product at room temperature. Do not expose to excessive heat or moisture. ALLERGEN INFORMATION: Manufactured in a facility which produces products that may contain nuts, dairy, wheat, gluten, egg, and soy. Do not use if you are taking monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOI) medication, stimulants, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication, under the influence of alcohol, if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or operating heavy machinery.